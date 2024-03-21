IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here are some new and updated stories you can use this morning.

1. A manhunt is underway for two suspects following an ambush and shooting at Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise early Wednesday morning.

Three correctional officers were shot.

The Boise Police Department say the attack was meant to break a prison inmate out of the hospital.

Skylar Meade is 5’6, 150 pounds, with a shaved head, and brown eyes. He has several tattoos all over his body.

The other man who helped Meade is identified as Nicholas Umphenour. He is described as 5’11, about 160 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes.

They are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach. Instead, call 911 if you see them.

2. The body found in a Chubbuck pasture has been identified.

He is 22-year-old Nasibu Nuro of Boise.

Nuro was found dead on West Linden Avenue on March 13th. Police found the body, bloody clothing, and a gun near a fence line.

This was one day after police were called to the same area for a shooting in a car on that same street. They found a woman and a man with gunshot wounds. They were taken to the hospital.

Police are investigating whether the two incidents are related.

3. A string of recent incidents in Idaho Falls is prompting the police to reach out to the public.

The Idaho Falls Police Department is hosting a neighborhood meeting this coming Tuesday at 6 p.m. at Emerson High School on 5th Street.

There have been a number of serious crimes in that area, including a murder and an officer involved shooting.

Residents who live between 2nd Street and 7th Street, and from South Boulevard to Holmes are invited to come to the meeting.