IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – People filled the rooms for public safety and solar panel meetings, plus the College of Eastern Idaho is searching for a new president. Here are three things you need to know this morning.

The Idaho Falls Police is adding extra patrol to an area of the numbered streets that has seen an increase in violent crime. IFPD heard from a packed room of concerned citizens at Emerson High School last night. Police officers say crime is up 13% city-wide, but they’ve seen a 24 % increase for the area between 2nd St to 7th St, and South Blvd to Holmes Ave. To read the full story click here

Major solar and wind projects are being banned in Bannock County. In a 2-to-1 decision, the county commissioners decided to adopt an ordinance that will ban large-scale wind and solar projects. The commissioners came to their conclusion after hearing public comments from both sides during the meeting. The ban is now official, but the commissioners say they will re-visit the issue in the future and a change could be made if more information comes forward. To read the full story click here