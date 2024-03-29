IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The future of the Ammon city pool, a gun scare at a Bonneville County school and the latest in Chad Daybells trial are just a few news stories you should know this morning.
- Reservations for seating at the Chad Daybell trial are available starting today on a first-come, first-served basis.
It will managed through an online reservation system on Ada County’s website.
A judge has issued a silence order after counsel for the defense interviewed by a reporter was broadcast to the public
Jury selection begins Monday.
For more on this story click here
- A student at sandcreek middle school in the Bonneville school district is in trouble for bringing an air-soft gun to school.
In a letter sent to parents, the district administration says other students are the ones who reported seeing the gun.
The school administration quickly found the students, removed them from class, and confiscated the gun.
The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called and the student was taken into custody.
For more on this story click here
- The city of Ammon continues to gather opinions on what to do about a new city pool.
The results of the first phase of the study were shared last night.
There is a high interest in a lap pool, a water slide, and indoor aquatics. The city is now considering three layout options that range in cost from 15 million to 33 million dollars.
The next survey will be available on the city’s website within the next 30 days.
For more on this story click here
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.