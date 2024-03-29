IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The future of the Ammon city pool, a gun scare at a Bonneville County school and the latest in Chad Daybells trial are just a few news stories you should know this morning.

Reservations for seating at the Chad Daybell trial are available starting today on a first-come, first-served basis. It will managed through an online reservation system on Ada County’s website. A judge has issued a silence order after counsel for the defense interviewed by a reporter was broadcast to the public Jury selection begins Monday. For more on this story click here

A student at sandcreek middle school in the Bonneville school district is in trouble for bringing an air-soft gun to school. In a letter sent to parents, the district administration says other students are the ones who reported seeing the gun. The school administration quickly found the students, removed them from class, and confiscated the gun. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office was called and the student was taken into custody. For more on this story click here