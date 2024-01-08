By Cindy Von Quednow, CNN

(CNN) — A special election to replace former Rep. Kevin McCarthy following the speaker’s resignation last month will be held on May 21, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced Monday.

The primary for the special election is set for March 19, the governor said.

McCarthy, who represented California’s 20th Congressional District, announced he was stepping down in a Wall Street Journal op-ed on December 6 and formally stepped down on December 31, CNN previously reported.

The announcement came after his unprecedented ouster as speaker of the House last fall.

