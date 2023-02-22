By Patrick Quinn

COVINGTON, Georgia (WANF) — On Tuesday, some Covington families voiced outrage over a homework assignment distributed to all 1st-graders in Newton County Schools.

“This absolutely promotes violence, it promotes divisiveness, it goes against everything this country is trying to heal and move away from,” said Aishadia Alexander, whose niece is a 1st-grader in the district.

Alexander said her sister is not letting her niece complete the assignment.

Rashida Aikens said her cousin is also not letting her daughter complete the assignment.

“My cousin won’t let her daughter complete the assignment, and she doesn’t understand because she’s six and she just feels she’s going to get a bad grade because she didn’t complete the assignment. But how do you explain to a six-year-old that this is promoting gun violence,” said Aikens.

The homework assignment showcases images of Lewis and Clark holding guns next to a solemn-looking Sacagawea.

“Guns, capturing natives with a math equation, it’s just insensitive,” said Aikens.

The basic math equations are intended to be cut into flashcards.

A district spokesperson issued a letter to parents on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, out of context, the cartoon graphics, which include Lewis & Clark holding a musket, may appear insensitive. That was most definitely not our intention,” said Sherri Partee, Director of Public Relations for Newton County Schools.

Partee said district staff will alert parents that they can opt their children out of completing the assignment.

“We work hard to be sensitive to matters such as these and we apologize if anyone was offended by our efforts,” Partee wrote.

Partee said an instructional team from Newton County School System developed the unit and used these cartoon graphic to link the math assignment to the Georgia Standards of Excellence history standards.

