CALABASAS, California (KCAL) — Former NFL wide receiver Terrell Owens was hit by car in Calabasas Monday night after an argument during a pickup basketball game.

Authorities said Owens has filed a police report for assault with a deadly weapon.

Following the game, the person arguing with Owens got into a car and drove the vehicle into Owens’ knee, police told TMZ.

Owens did not require medical attention, police said.

Officers took a police report for assault with a deadly weapon, but no arrests have been made. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

The 49-year-old played 15 seasons in the NFL for the San Francisco 49ers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals. Drafted by the 49ers in the third round out of Chattanooga, Owens made six Pro Bowls, set multiple NFL records and led the league in receiving touchdowns three times. Currently, Owens’ 15,934 receiving yards rank No. 3 all time behind Jerry Rice and Larry Fitzgerald, and his 153 receiving touchdowns rank No. 3 all time as well. He was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2018.

