SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Several NFL players have momentarily traded their cleats for a recording studio microphone. Three powerhouses — including the NFL, Interscope Geffen A&M Records and Electronic Arts Sports — have partnered to empower players to pursue their music dreams. The result is “Crowd Control,” a six-song extended play offering was released Tuesday. The songs were also inserted into “Madden NFL 24,” released last month. It’s the first-time ever music made by NFL players will appear in the video game franchise’s 35-year history. The EP will feature five active NFL players including Darren Waller, Terron Armstead, Ray-Ray McCloud, Melvin Ingram and D.J. Chark Jr.

