The Kansas City Chiefs will play the Philadelphia Eagles for the National Football League championship in Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

The Chiefs defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 23 to 20 Sunday evening in Kansas City, Missouri.

The Philadelphia Eagles earlier in the day easily beat the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 in Philadelphia.

Super Bowl LVII will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

