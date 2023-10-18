MEXICO CITY (AP) — Nicaragua has released 12 Roman Catholic priests jailed on a variety of charges and sent them to Italy following an agreement reached with the Vatican. The Nicaraguan government said in a statement late Wednesday that the priests had been flown to Rome following productive talks with the Vatican. Bishop Rolando Álvarez was not among the names of the priests listed. Álvarez was convicted of conspiracy and sentenced in February to 26 years in prison shortly after the government of President Daniel Ortega sent 222 prisoners to the United States in a deal brokered by that government.

