High and dry since the last front zipped across here yesterday with gusts over 35mph for us. Slightly cooler, by a couple degrees, today and nice. Winds 5-10mph and much calmer than the ruckus we heard yesterday afternoon. Leaf raking and peeping weather is good for a few days with another front late weekend and reaching into first of the week to shake temps down by 15 degrees.

We’re being spoiled with highs above average by 10+ degrees into the back end of the week. Normal high for 10-18 is 59 degrees. We’ll be at 66 today and low 70’s into Friday and Saturday with dry and sunny days and clear nights with lows in the upper 30’s. 50’s and 40’s in the mountains by Tuesday, next week.

Jeff Roper, First Alert Weather