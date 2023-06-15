An area of low pressure to our north, will create just enough of a disturbance to trigger some thunderstorms. Another area of low pressure from Canada, arrives this Sunday with dropping temperatures and showers.

Thursday night, partly cloudy, with a low temperature in the lower 40’s. West southwest wind 6 to 10 mph

Friday, Partly cloudy with a chance of thunderstorms. A high temperature in the lower to mid 70’s. Winds NW 10mph.

Partly sunny for Saturday, with a high near 75°. South winds 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph.

Breezy for Sunday, with A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 75°.