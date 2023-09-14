Mostly clear for Thursday night, with a few isolated thunderstorms in Western Wyoming and SE Idaho. An overnight low temperature in the mid 40’s for the Snake River Plain.
Sunny skies for Friday, with high temperatures in the upper 70’s. Light southwest winds at 5-10 mph.
This weekend will be nice with slightly above average temperatures. Expect high temperatures in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s.
