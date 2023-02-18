By CHINEDU ASADU

Associated Press

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Like many people in Nigeria, Godgift Inemesit’s savings are trapped in a bank. A changeover to a redesigned currency has plunged Africa’s largest economy into crisis: There aren’t enough new banknotes in a country reliant on cash. That means Inemesit’s family of eight has to cut back on meals and she can’t pay for the drugs needed for two of her kids who have malaria. People like Inemesit are waiting in line all day at ATMs and ending up empty-handed, businesses are being forced to shut down and violence is breaking out at banks. The impact is likely to spill into the Feb. 25 presidential election.