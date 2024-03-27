KADUNA, Nigeria (AP) — Parents of more than 130 Nigerian schoolchildren who were rescued after more than two weeks in captivity say they saw them and that they couldn’t hold back tears of joy during the reunion. The parents say the meeting took place on Wednesday at a government facility where the children are staying and receiving medical support. Their abduction from their school in the remote town of Kuriga was one of several mass school abductions that have shaken the West African nation in recent years. Authorities said no ransom was paid for the freedom of the children but have provided no details of the rescue or said whether any suspected kidnappers were arrested.

