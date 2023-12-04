ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Niger’s junta has scrapped two key military agreements that the West African nation signed with the European Union to help fight violence in Africa’s Sahel region. Niger’s foreign affairs ministry made the announcement on Monday as senior government officials and a visiting Russian delegation discussed defense cooperation. Before the coup that deposed Niger’s elected president in July, the country had been the West and Europe’s last major security partner in the Sahel. Analysts say that although sanctions to force the junta to reverse its takeover have squeezed the country, they have also emboldened the military government as it consolidates its hold on power and seeks new partnerships.

