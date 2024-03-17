NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Niger’s junta says the U.S. military presence in the country is no longer justified after holding high-level talks with U.S. diplomatic and military officials this week, Niger plays a central role in the U.S. military’s operations in the Sahel, and is home to a major airbase. Nigerian spokesman Col. Maj. Amadou Abdramane delivered the statement on state television. While he stopped short of saying U.S. forces should leave, he said Niger was suspending military cooperation with Washington. He also said U.S. flights over the country’s territory conducted over recent weeks were illegal.

