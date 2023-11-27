BLUFFTON, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley drew a record crowd on Monday as she campaigned in her home state of South Carolina. Officials at a satellite campus of the University of South Carolina said around 2,500 people gathered for the event. Half that number watched from video screens outside the venue after it reached capacity. That’s significantly higher than the 2,000 people Haley’s campaign says attended her February launch and the typically smaller events she’s held since. Haley remains among a pack of candidates competing for a distant second place with former President Donald Trump, who has led the GOP field since kicking off his third presidential campaign last year.

