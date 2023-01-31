By MEG KINNARD

Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Nikki Haley is moving closer to making her presidential campaign official. On Wednesday, supporters of the former South Carolina governor will get an email invitation to a Feb. 15 launch event in Charleston, at which she plans to announce her campaign, according to a person familiar with the plans but not authorized to speak about them. Haley was elected to two terms as South Carolina governor before Donald Trump tapped her to serve in his Cabinet. Haley at times feuded with other White House officials. Her 2018 departure fueled speculation that she would challenge Trump in 2020, or replace Vice President Mike Pence on the ticket, but Haley did neither.