SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) – The No. 16 Utah Utes returned to the win column Saturday by going back to basics, as a stellar defensive game and an excellent rushing attack led the Utes to a 34-14 win against the Cal Golden Bears.

Utah rushed for 317 yards as a team, with 158 of those yards coming from Sione Vaki, who is normally a starting strong safety. Vaki also scored two touchdowns in a breakout performance. Ja’Quinden Jackson also tallied 94 rushing yards and a TD.

At the QB position, Cam Rising was out with a knee injury once again as he has yet to play this season. Bryson Barnes got the nod under center, throwing for 128 yards and rushing for 50 yards and a score.

The defense, meanwhile, had another good day. They forced two takeaways, sacked the Golden Bears five times and held to Cal to just 66 yards rushing.

Next up, Utah faces a gauntlet of a schedule the next two weeks when the Utes travel to Los Angeles to take on USC next Saturday, then host the Oregon Ducks Oct. 28.