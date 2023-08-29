WASHINGTON (AP) — The second ranking House Republican says he has been diagnosed with blood cancer. Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana said Tuesday that he has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma. The 57-year-old Scalise says he will continue to serve in the House as he undergoes treatment. He vowed to tackle the treatment with “strength and energy” and described the cancer as “very treatable.” Scalise was among several people wounded in 2017 when a rifle-wielding attacker fired on lawmakers on a baseball field in Alexandria, Virginia, outside Washington. He was shot in the hip and endured lengthy hospitalizations.

