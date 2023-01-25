By Kristy Kepley-Steward

Click here for updates on this story

MACON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Macon County Sheriff’s Office says, following an investigation, no charges will be filed against a teacher who reportedly taped an elementary student to a chair.

On Jan. 12, Macon County Schools Superintendent Dr. Chris Baldwin confirmed with News 13 that a now-former elementary school employee had been accused of allegedly taping a student to their desk at Iotla Valley Elementary School before the winter break.

The grandparents of the student reached out to News 13 and said the incident happened on December 15, 2022.

Dr. Baldwin confirmed an investigation had been initiated and that the employee in question was no longer working with Macon County Schools.

On Tuesday, Jan. 24., the Macon County Sheriff’s Office reported the incident had been turned over to their Special Victims Unit for investigation.

According to a social media post by the sheriff’s office, “A case was made and submitted to the District Attorney’s office for review, and it was found that there was no intent to harm, humiliate, or restrict movement to the child, and therefore, no charges would be made against the teacher in question. Since no charges will be taken out, we will not be releasing a name at this time. We can confirm this teacher is no longer employed with Macon County Schools.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.