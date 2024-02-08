By JOSH FUNK
Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A prosecutor says he won’t charge two off-duty police officers who shot and killed two men while working weekend security at a bar in Nebraska’s largest city. Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine announced Thursday that he doesn’t plan charges against the two Omaha officers though the case will still be reviewed by a grand jury. Authorities said the two men who were shot had argued with a group of people outside the Extasis Night Club in Omaha. An official says that minutes later Fernando Rodriguez-Juarez and Jonathan Hernandez-Rosales pulled up in a Jeep and one of them shot at the group. Police Chief Todd Schmaderer said the officers reacted instantly and fired, fatally wounding both men.

