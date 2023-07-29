Editors Note: The following information is from a news release from Central Fire District

RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI)-Central Fire and QRU, Idaho Falls Ambulance, Rigby City Police, Jefferson County Sheriff and Idaho State Police were dispatched to 641E 1st S in Rigby for the report of a head-on collision between a dump truck and a small pickup.

Upon our arrival we found a small utility pickup and a loaded dump truck involved in a collision. Both drivers were out of their vehicles. The drivers of both vehicles were being attended to by a couple of people who witnessed the collision.

Patient care of both drivers was resumed by Central EMTs and Idaho Falls Ambulance. One driver was transported by ambulance to a local hospital in fair condition. One patient was treated, monitored and released at the scene.

There were no human fatalities on the scene of this crash. Highway 48 remained closed for investigation and cleanup for approximately 2 hours.