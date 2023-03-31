We’ve got more showers for the southeastern highlands this morning and winds cutting across the lower valley, Burley east to American Falls. The temps are in the mid 20’s with patchy fog for Pocatello, Idaho Falls, and Rexburg. More snow for Island Park and the central mountains into tomorrow probably later in the day, hence the winter storm warning. We’ve got more slushy sloppy conditions to deal with and highs in the 30’s today.

