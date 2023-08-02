CAIRO (AP) — Amnesty International has accused Sudan’s warring factions of committing “extensive war crimes” including mass killing of civilians and rape and sexual slavery of women in their monthslong fighting to control the eastern African nation. The group said on Thursday in a 56-page report that civilians were deliberately killed and wounded in targeted attacks, and women were raped, with some of them held in conditions “amounting sexual slavery” mostly in the capital, Khartoum, and the western region of Darfur. Amnesty called on both sides to immediately end the targeting of civilians. Sudan plunged into chaos in mid-April when monthslong tensions between the military and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces exploded into open fighting in Khartoum, and elsewhere across the country.

