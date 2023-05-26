IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Department of Fish and Game Upper Snake Region is not allowing any hunting tags this year for antler less and pronghorns. They usually give away 100 tags to those who wish to hunt that game, but those tags won’t be given away this year at all.

The problem stems from a significant decrease in the population for both antler less and pronghorns. With no one allowed to hunt those animals, they are hoping the populations can recover during this year. Antlerless themselves are those that are the birth givers of future wildlife.

These species lost a great toll from this past long and brutal winter. Pronghorns usually have short legs which made it difficult for them to survive in such deep unusual snowpacks that we had.

The good news is that the rest of the game is still up for grabs. The deer and elk populations did just fine surviving most of the winter.