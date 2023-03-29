CARIBOU COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) – The Caribou County Sheriff’s Office reports no injuries were reported after a train vs car crash Tuesday.

At 10:57 p.m., the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was contacted by a subject who reported her vehicle was stuck in the snow, due to drifting.

The vehicle was stuck at the Ivins Rd Rail Road Crossing off of Old Hwy 30 about seven miles east of Bancroft.

While the Caribou County Sheriff’s Communication Center was attempting to advise the Union Pacific Rail Road of the stuck vehicle, a west bound train approached the crossing and struck the vehicle.

The vehicle was not occupied at the time of the crash, and no one was injured in the crash.

The vehicle that was struck by the train was a 2017 Ford Escape driven by a 56-year-old Bancroft woman with a 72-year-old male passenger. Both occupants were in separate vehicle at the scene, staying warm, when the crash occurred.