IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — There are no injuries after a reported structure fire in Idaho Falls Monday afternoon.

Dispatch received a call around 4:50 p.m. where a resident reported a fire inside a home on the 700 block of Homer Avenue. When the Idaho Falls Fire Department arrived, firefighters found a working fire in the living room of a single-family home.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the room and a portion of the attic. There is smoke damage throughout the home.

The Idaho Falls Fire Department responded with three engines, a ladder truck, two ambulances and a battalion chief.

The estimated damages are unknown at this time. The fire is under investigation by the IFFD’s Fire Prevention and Investigation Division.