DAVENPORT, Okla. (AP) — Authorities and work crews continue to clean up after a train derailment in central Oklahoma overturned 22 rail cars carrying gravel but didn’t result in any injuries. Saturday afternoon’s derailment occurred just east of Davenport, which is located about 50 miles northeast of Oklahoma City. The Lincoln County Office of Emergency Management says work crews arrived Sunday morning and began to upright the overturned rail cars. Authorities say there were no chemicals in any of the cars that overturned but there was a minor fuel leak from one of the locomotives involved in the accident. The cause of the derailment remains under investigation.

