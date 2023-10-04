IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Idaho Falls Fire Department is on scene of a structure fire at 3100 E 81st S. in Bonneville County.

At 1:35 p.m. Wednesday, a caller reported the fire which officials say is now out.

The fire department says nobody was inside the trailer at the time of the fire, and there were no injuries to civilians or first responders.

The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office has the road closed down. Officials say to plan to use alternate routes for the next hour.

Officials say the cause is not yet know.

This is a developing story, and we will update the story as more information is released.