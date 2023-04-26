HONOLULU (AP) — A woman accused with her husband of living in Hawaii under the stolen identities of dead babies will remain behind bars. U.S. Magistrate Judge Kenneth Mansfield denied her request to be released. According to prosecutors, Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison are the real names of the couple who have been fraudulently living for decades under the stolen identities of Bobby Edward Fort and Julie Lyn Montague. Prosecutors say Primrose spent more than 20 years in the Coast Guard as Bobby Fort, where he obtained secret-level security clearance. Prosecutors say after retiring in 2016, he used the secret clearance for a job as a U.S. defense contractor.

By AUDREY McAVOY and JENNIFER SINCO KELLEHER Associated Press

