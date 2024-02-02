The groundhog says early spring and he wants his name on the 2024 ballot. If you missed it live on tv at 5am, you should be with us every morning for everything you need to know for the day.

Winter weather advisories for our hill and mountains continue (see below) purple areas. That means snow and wind can make travel difficult through Saturday night and early Sunday. Avalanche warning are up for the Sun Valley area now. Be advised, snow is moving and has been reported.

I think we just had spring. January was the longest year, ever. But we made it…through the rain (nod to Barry Manilow). It’s cold and wet today with a wintry mix around and winds clocking in 20-30mph.

Southerly flow from the atmospheric river and low pressure to churn the snow into the area overnight tonight. Temps will be at low 40 mark today and 20’s tonight and snow begins overnight.

Snow for Saturday 2-4 inches for the valley through Sunday and 6+” for our hills and mountains. Island Park may see a foot by the end of the snow event Sunday. Highs in the 30’s and still windy 15-25mph after the front and ahead of a break for weather Sunday afternoon with partial clearing and then a slight warm up from the south and more showers Monday. This pattern continues for next week with clouds and shower chances thanks to the pineapple express bring more moisture to the west coast. Can you handle 6 more weeks of this? Pickles the Idaho Armadillo was hiding in his shell this morning and says he’s not coming out, period. So winter for the weekend and probly continued winter conditions for February….so find a valentine and hold ’em tight. More at noon on ABC 8.