CHEYENNE, Wyoming (KIFI) – The Wyoming Legislature will not hold a special legislative session this year.
On Sunday night, Wyoming’s Legislative Service Office reported that lawmakers said no to calls for a special session in a 50-43 vote.
The session would have been held to override some of Governor Mark Gordon’s vetoes. The most talked-about veto was SF 54, which would have provided property tax relief of up to 2 million dollars for Wyoming homeowners.
The Wyoming Senate voted 16-15 in favor of a special session, while the Wyoming House voted 35-27 against.
KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.