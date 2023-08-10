Federal forecasters are doubling chances of a nasty Atlantic hurricane season this summer and fall. Thursday’s forecast update by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration increased the chance for an above average storm season to 60%, which is twice the agency’s May forecast. NOAA is increasing how many storms forecasters expect, calling for between 14 to 21 named storms with six to 11 storms becoming hurricanes. Of those hurricanes, NOAA predicts two to five will become major hurricanes with winds of more than 110 mph. NOAA says the forecast is busier because of record hot ocean water and a tardy El Nino.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.