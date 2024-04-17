Noah Eagle is broadcasting his second Olympics this summer. He’s going to his first. NBC Sports announced Wednesday that Eagle will be the play-by-play voice for USA Basketball’s men’s games, women’s games and the medal rounds at this summer’s Paris Olympics. The men’s roster was announced Wednesday; the women’s roster will be announced in the coming weeks. Eagle broadcast 3×3 basketball at the Tokyo Olympics three years ago — but because of the pandemic, he did that from a studio in the U.S. This time, he’ll be courtside.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.