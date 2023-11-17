Noah Farley is a multimedia journalist at Local News 8 and Eyewitness News 3.

He was born and raised in the Atlanta, Georgia area.

In 2023, Noah received his Bachelor’s Degree in Communications from Brigham Young University-Idaho. His minor was in Video Production.

He worked as a radio producer, reporter and host at BYU-Idaho Radio for more than a year.

In his free time, Noah enjoys baking French pastries, working out and watching old sitcoms.

While Noah loves working in news and journalism, he also enjoys voice acting. He hopes to go further into that field someday.