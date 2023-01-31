POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Nominations for the 2023 Idaho State University Homecoming Awards are open.

All members of the ISU community are invited to submit nominations for outstanding alumni, faculty, staff and friends who have made significant contributions to the University.

Nominations can be submitted by anyone and must be submitted in writing using the official Homecoming awards nomination form.

Nominations should include all information relevant to the candidate’s qualifications and should be submitted by Feb. 19, 2023.

The awards will be presented at the President’s Alumni Recognition Dinner on Friday, Sept. 23, 2023. The following awards will be given:

ISU Distinguished Alumna/us: Recognizes exemplary professional and personal contributions resulting in national or international recognition.

ISU Achievement Award: Recognizes personal actions, generosity, and self-sacrifice on behalf of the University by a current faculty member or an emeritus faculty member.

ISU Distinguished Service Award: Recognizes ISU staff members who have shown exceptional loyalty to the University through an extended period of employment.

William J. Bartz Award: Recognizes continued support and development of ISU through personal actions, participation in University affairs, and financial support regardless of alumni status.

President’s Medallion: Honors friends and alumni whose outstanding accomplishments and exemplary service bring distinction to the University and advance higher education.

Homecoming Parade Marshal(s): Recognizes faculty, staff, or alumni who have made a significant impact in the ISU community. This award is presented by the ASISU president.

Young Alumni Award: Recognizes alumni who have graduated within the last ten years for exceptional achievement in career, public service, and volunteerism that brings honor to the University.

For more information about the Idaho State University Homecoming Awards, contact the Alumni Office at (208) 282-3755.