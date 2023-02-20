NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The New Orleans Police Department says five people were shot, including a young girl, during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans. WWL-TV reports that in addition to the girl, the NOPD said that the victims included a woman and three men, who were all transported to a hospital. One of the victims is in critical condition, according to NOPD Chief Deputy Hans Ganthier but he did not specify which victim. Police said that one person was detained at the scene in connection to the shooting. Ganthier said, “We were quickly able to apprehend the suspect we believe responsible for this.”