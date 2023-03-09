PIEDMONT, Ala. (AP) — A Norfolk Southern train derailed in Alabama on Thursday, but company and local officials said there is no threat to the public. Norfolk Southern spokesman Connor Spielmaker said the derailment in Calhoun County, Alabama involved about 37 train cars but none were carrying hazardous materials. He says two of the cars are considered “residue” cars because they previously contained hazardous materials, but they were not compromised. The accident in Alabama came on the same day the company’s CEO apologized before Congress about the impact of a hazardous materials train derailment in Ohio.