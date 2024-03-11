By John Ramos

Click here for updates on this story

WINDSOR (KPIX) — Caring for a child with a disability can be a difficult and isolating experience but, on Sunday, a Jewish summer camp in Sonoma County opened its doors to kids and their families for a chance to just have fun.

It all stemmed from one of the fires that devastated the wine country seven years ago. On this day, the welcome to Camp Newman was more than just words. It was the whole concept behind the Sunday Funday.

“It’s a day for families that have someone in their household with disabilities,” said Camp Newman executive director, Ari Vared. “And it’s just a free day of fun to be able to experience camp and be together in a camp environment.”

Guests enjoyed all the usual camp activities, from tie-dyeing shirts to taking a mountain hike to archery — which 11-year-old Calvin Bergenfeld decided was harder in real life than in his video games, Legend of Zelda volumes 1 and 2.

“I play both of them and I am an exceptional archer in both of those games!” he said, proudly.

Then there was 9-year-old Max Winig from Moraga who was struggling to perfect the aerodynamics of a pair of paper airplanes.

“I would think they’d fly better but I’m going to improve them,” he said. “Because I want to be an engineer and I like building things.”

It was in the camp’s building — or rather, rebuilding — that Sunday Funday took on its significance. At Camp Newman, they know something about overcoming challenges. Almost the entire facility burned down during the 2017 Tubbs Fire and, though it was a horrible experience, it also gave everyone a chance to re-examine their mission.

“Prior to the fire, I think we probably said to ourselves, ‘We’re doing a great job. We’re really doing excellent.’” Vared said. “And when the fire came through, it allowed us to stop and reflect. What does excellence mean? There are things that are ‘accessible’ but that doesn’t mean they’re actually inclusive. It doesn’t mean it’s really meant for people to feel like they belong.”

Soil was moved to flatten the common areas to make it easier for wheelchairs. Cabinets and counters were redesigned and stairs are now stuck off to the side, while ramps are front and center, encouraging everyone to walk the same path.

Cheryl Cohen, a former camp director, was impressed by her first look at the new design.

“Just seeing the families being able to easily get their child where they need to go! And it doesn’t take three people, like it used to, to get them where they need to go and people that want to be on a ramp because they want to be on a ramp, can be on a ramp!” Choen exclaimed.

“We really rearranged all the things that we did and are building back with dignity in mind,” Vared said. “Not just inclusion but really a sense of belonging and dignity. I think it’s revolutionized who we are as an organization, as well.”

That was something a mother named Beth appreciated for her son Elan and for herself.

“When you’re a parent of a neuro-divergent kid, you worry, are they going to be welcome here, are they going to be judged? Am I going to be judged?” she said. “I think it’s just important that our kids feel included and free and welcomed and that parents feel that too!”

Vared said there are typically few summer camp options for families with disabled kids so a number of other camps have signed on as partners to explore ways to make their own facilities more disability-friendly. Caring for loved ones with disabilities is a major challenge but the people at Camp Newman know all about challenges.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.