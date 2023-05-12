RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s Democratic governor plans to veto legislation that would ban nearly all abortions after 12 weeks of pregnancy. Abortion-rights activists are expected to gather on a plaza near the governor’s office and the Legislative Building Saturday morning as Gov. Roy Cooper vetoes the measure. The governor spent the week traveling the state in a last-minute attempt to generate enough opposition to block the Republican measure. The veto will launch a major test for leaders of the GOP-controlled General Assembly to attempt an override vote after they recently gained veto-proof majorities in both chambers.

By HANNAH SCHOENBAUM and GARY D. ROBERTSON Associated Press

