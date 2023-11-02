POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Two local teams won convincingly Thursday at Holt Arena to move closer to a potential state championship, as North Fremont defeated Bear Lake in 2A and Teton took care of business against Buhl in 3A.

The North Fremont Huskies took control early against the defending 2A champs, and they never let the Bear Lake Bears get into the game, winning big 54-6 to reach the 2A semifinals.

In the late game in 3A, the Teton Timberwolves took a 29-7 lead to the halftime break and held on in a 41-28 win over Buhl to move forward to the 3A semifinals.

Next up, Teton faces the winner of Friday’s Snake River-Homedale game in the 3A semis while North Fremont battles the winner of Friday’s Aberdeen-West Side game in the 2A semis.