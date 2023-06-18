SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — A North Korean state media report says top officials have vowed to push for a second attempt to launch a spy satellite during a recently ended meeting of the ruling party. The report Monday says the top officials called the country’s first, and failed, launch last month “the most serious” shortcoming this year and harshly criticized those responsible for it. South Korea’s spy agency earlier told lawmakers it would likely take “more than several weeks” for North Korea to determine what went wrong in the failed launch. North Korea monitoring groups haven’t reported any purges or dismissals of scientists or others involved in the failed launch.

By HYUNG-JIN KIM and KIM TONG-HYUNG Associated Press

