MOSCOW (AP) — North Korea’s foreign minister is visiting Russia for three days of talks as international concern grows over an alleged arms cooperation deal between the two countries. North Korea’s state news agency says a delegation led by Foreign Minister Choe Son Hui arrived in Moscow on Sunday. Russia’s Foreign Ministry says she is to meet her Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Tuesday. The United States and South Korea say North Korea has provided Russia with arms, including artillery and missiles, to help its fight in Ukraine. In a joint statement last week, the U.S., South Korea and their partners said the missiles support Russia’s war, while North Korea receives valuable technical and military insights in return.

