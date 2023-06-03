SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has vowed again to push for a second launch of a spy satellite. Kim Yo Jong’s statement Sunday also included criticism of a recent U.N. Security Council meeting convened over North Korea’s first, failed launch last week. The North’s satellite launch violated U.N. Security Council resolutions that ban the country from committing any launch using ballistic technology. Kim Yo Jong accuses the U.N. council of being “discriminatory and ignorant” because it only takes issue with the North’s satellite launches while thousands of satellites launched by other countries are already operating in space.

