By KONSTANTIN TESTORIDES

Associated Press

SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — Police in North Macedonia say three migrants and a suspected smuggler were seriously injured when a car that police were pursuing overturned. Authorities said the car was carrying 11 migrants fom Pakistan, India and Afghanistan when it overturned on a highway early Sunday. A police statement says officers chased the car after it failed to stop at a police signal. Police identified the suspected smuggler as a 27-year-old Macedonian national, who was later arrested. Migration along what is known as Europe’s Balkan route has picked up since travel restrictions imposed under the COVID-19 pandemic were lifted.