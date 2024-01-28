SKOPJE, North Macedonia (AP) — North Macedonia’s parliament has approved a caretaker government with a mandate to organize a general election in May. The government will be headed by the country’s first-ever ethnic Albanian prime minister, current parliament speaker Talat Xhaferi, 61. The 120-member parliament on Sunday approved the caretaker government 65-3, with the main opposition, center-right VMRO-DPMNE lawmakers abstaining. Despite its abstention, VMRO-DPMNE is taking part in the all-party government. Outgoing Social Democrat Prime Minister Dimitar Kovacevski said the country would maintain its pro-EU and U.S.-friendly orientation.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.