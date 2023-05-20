Seasonal route openings occur annually when the following are no longer needed: protection for wildlife security and reproductive habitat, the provision for increased opportunities for hunting away from motorized access, the enhancement of non-vehicle recreational experiences, the protection of roads from vehicle damage during periods of the year when they are more easily damaged, and the need to increase public safety during periods of the year when some roads are more dangerous to drive on due to weather and road conditions.

The following North Zone road systems will be Seasonally Opened in Spring 2023:

Implementation May 22nd, or as soon as road conditions allow for gates to be safely accessed by 4wd vehicle and without road damage:

Leadore Ranger District

Warm Springs Woods Road System- Roads 149, 149-A, and 733

Everson-Stroud Road- Road 004

Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District

West Fork Iron Creek Road- Road 046

CNF Road System- Roads 231, 338, and 271

Swan Peak Road System- Roads 106, 099-A,

Phelan Mountain Area Road Systems- Roads 234, 234-A, 234-C, 234-E, and Road 082

Leesburg Area Road System- Roads 007 and 008

Jureano Mountain Area Road Systems- Roads 300-A, 340,

North Fork Ranger District

Carmen Creek Road System- Roads 069, 069-A, and 069-B

Silverleads Area Road System- Roads 077, 077-B, 077-C, 077-D, 077-E, 077-F, 077-G, 077-H, 063, 063-B, and 063-C

Donnelly Gulch Road- Road 164

Grouse Gulch Road- Road 228

Salzer Bar Road – Road 091

Threemile Creek Road- Road 080

Pine Creek Road System –Roads 032, 032-A, 146, 147, and 147-A

Friedorf Gulch Area Road System- Roads 095, 095-B, and 092-F

301-A,301-A, and 326

Rapps Cr Area Road- Road 330

East Boulder Meadow Road System- Roads 098 and 023

Stormy Peak Road Area- Roads 127, 128, and 170

Moose-Dump Loop Route Area- Roads 183 and 406

Implementation June 30:

Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District