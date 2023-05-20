SALMON, Idaho (KIFI) – The North Zone of the Salmon-Challis National forest will be implementing several seasonal road system openings in late May and June.
These openings are part of the Salmon-Challis National Forest Travel Plan and can be found on the Motor Vehicle Use Maps (MVUMs).
Projected implementation dates for opening various roads are May 22 and June 30 of each year.
Seasonal route openings occur annually when the following are no longer needed: protection for wildlife security and reproductive habitat, the provision for increased opportunities for hunting away from motorized access, the enhancement of non-vehicle recreational experiences, the protection of roads from vehicle damage during periods of the year when they are more easily damaged, and the need to increase public safety during periods of the year when some roads are more dangerous to drive on due to weather and road conditions.
The following North Zone road systems will be Seasonally Opened in Spring 2023:
Implementation May 22nd, or as soon as road conditions allow for gates to be safely accessed by 4wd vehicle and without road damage:
Leadore Ranger District
- Warm Springs Woods Road System- Roads 149, 149-A, and 733
- Everson-Stroud Road- Road 004
Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
- West Fork Iron Creek Road- Road 046
- CNF Road System- Roads 231, 338, and 271
- Swan Peak Road System- Roads 106, 099-A,
- Phelan Mountain Area Road Systems- Roads 234, 234-A, 234-C, 234-E, and Road 082
- Leesburg Area Road System- Roads 007 and 008
- Jureano Mountain Area Road Systems- Roads 300-A, 340,
North Fork Ranger District
- Carmen Creek Road System- Roads 069, 069-A, and 069-B
- Silverleads Area Road System- Roads 077, 077-B, 077-C, 077-D, 077-E, 077-F, 077-G, 077-H, 063, 063-B, and 063-C
- Donnelly Gulch Road- Road 164
- Grouse Gulch Road- Road 228
- Salzer Bar Road – Road 091
- Threemile Creek Road- Road 080
- Pine Creek Road System –Roads 032, 032-A, 146, 147, and 147-A
- Friedorf Gulch Area Road System- Roads 095, 095-B, and 092-F
- 301-A,301-A, and 326
- Rapps Cr Area Road- Road 330
- East Boulder Meadow Road System- Roads 098 and 023
- Stormy Peak Road Area- Roads 127, 128, and 170
- Moose-Dump Loop Route Area- Roads 183 and 406
Implementation June 30:
Salmon-Cobalt Ranger District
- Forney Moyer Area- Roads 6036, 6035, 6032, and 103