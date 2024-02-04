POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Northern Arizona Lumberjacks came into Reed Gym on Saturday and ended Idaho State’s three game winning streak with a 73-59 victory.

The Bengals led 30-25 at the break against one of the Big Sky’s best teams, but the Lumberjacks brought the lumber by outscoring the Bengals by 19 points in the second half.

Three Bengals finished in double figures in the defeat with Halle Wright scoring 17, Nika Lokica adding 12, and Maria Dias ending with 10 points.

Next up for the Bengals is a trip to Sacramento State on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.