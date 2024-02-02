COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Authorities have issued several warnings for landslides and avalanches in southern Norway as bad weather continues to hammer the Scandinavian country. Some 200 passengers slept inside the airport in Tromsoe, a city in the Arctic, because of Norway’s most powerful storm since 1992. Norwegian Meteorological Institute warned of strong winds in the north and heavy rain in the south. The highest level of avalanche warnings were issued for most of central and southern Norway. In neighboring Sweden and Denmark, strong winds and rain are also expected over the weekend.

